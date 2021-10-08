

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday confirmed that 2 opposition senators, a former lawmaker and a human rights lawyer would be part of her 2022 senatorial slate, saying other possible bets are still being finalized.

Robredo said the following personalities would be included in her Senate line-up:

Sen. Leila de Lima

Sen. Risa Hontiveros

Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno

"Continuing pa 'yung pagbuo ng aming slate," Robredo said in a press conference, a day after she filed her certificate of candidacy for president.

(We still continue to finalize our slate.)

"'Yung slate namin is not just composed of representatives from the Liberal Party... Ito ay pagsasama-sama ng iba't ibang pinanggalingan," she said.

(Our slate is not just composed of representatives from the Liberal Party... It is a combination of people from different walks of life.)

Robredo said their camp remains "open to discussions" and would release their full Senate ticket "early next week."

There is also a shift in the focus of unity talks with other camps, the Vice President said.

"While our lines remain open, ang focus na ngayon ay hindi na uniting yung principals pero uniting yung taong bayan," she said.

(While our lines remain open, the focus now is no longer uniting the principals but uniting our countrymen.)

"May hangganan siya (unity talks). Kailangan hindi kami nagu-unite for unity's sake. Kailangan nagu-unite kami for shared aspirations, points na mahahalaga," she said.

(There is an end to unity talks. We should not unite for unity's sake. We have to unite for our shared aspirations, important points.)

Robredo earlier filed her certificate of candidacy for president as an independent candidate even if she is the chairperson of the Liberal Party.

"This signifies our willingness to talk with other parties and groups," she said.

The Liberal Party and its signature campaign color yellow have been maligned in previous years, with several netizens linking it to old politics and election defeats.

In 2019, all 8 candidates of Liberal Party-backed opposition slate Otso Diretso were defeated in the senatorial elections.

"We learned from that defeat. Sabi nga nila you learn more in defeat than in victory," said Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Robredo's vice presidential candidate, who led Otso Diretso's campaign in 2019.

"Ibang-iba na ang 2019 sa ngayon," Robredo added.

(Now is very different from 2019.)

"Mas desidido na yung tao na maging bahagi siya ng solusyon," she said.

(People are more decided to be part of the solution now.)

