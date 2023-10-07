Drag artist Pura Luka Vega released on bail: police

COURTESY: MPD STATION 3

MANILA — Controversial drag artist Pura Luka Vega was released on bail this Saturday, the Manila police said, days after their arrest in relation to a remix performance of the Catholic Mass song "Ama Namin."

A photo released by Police Lt. Col. Leandro Gutierrez, chief of the Manila Police District Station 3, showed Pura, whose real name is Amadeus Fernando Pagante, outside the jail facility.

Bail recommended for the immoral doctrines, obscene publications, and exhibitions and indecent shows case was at P72,000.

The Manila police arrested Pura on Wednesday for a complaint filed against them over a video that ignited a firestorm of criticism from politicians and leaders in the Philippines, where a majority identifies as Catholic.

Pura has been declared persona non grata — through non-binding resolutions — in several provinces, cities, and towns calling the performance "blasphemous and a disrespect to the religion."

The arrest has prompted Pura's supporters to organize a fundraiser show for their bail and to show solidarity against what they said is a form of censorship and discrimination.

— with a report from Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

