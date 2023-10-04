Embattled drag artist Pura Luka Vega arrested in Manila

Photo from Pura Luka Vega's Instagram account.

MANILA — Embattled drag artist Pura Luka Vega was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with their viral "Ama Namin" remix performance.

In a release by the Manila police, a warrant of arrest was served to Pura, whose real name is Amadeus Fernando Pagante, for offenses of immoral doctrines, obscene publications, and exhibition and indecent shows.

Bail was recommended at P72,000.

The former "Drag Den Philippines" contestant earlier said that they have not received any notice from the Manila Prosecutors Office for the case filed by the group Hijos del Nazareno.

A video of Pura wearing religious garb and singing a rock version of "Ama Namin," has ignited a firestorm of criticism from politicians and leaders of the Roman Catholic community.

Pura has been declared as persona non grata in several provinces, cities, and towns calling the performance "blasphemous and a disrespect to the religion."

Apart from being ruled unwelcome in these local government units, Pura also faces criminal charges initiated by the Philippines for Jesus Movement, a coalition of Christian groups.

Pura is a well-known drag performer in the Philippines with their impersonation of Jesus Christ and later on joined the Filipino drag competition "Drag Den Philippines."

RELATED VIDEO: