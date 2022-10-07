Lawmaker on Marcos Jr.'s' first 100 days: 'Walang natupad sa pinangako'

MANILA — An opposition lawmaker in the House of Representatives believes the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration has been been “destitute” of solutions to mitigate the effects of economic problems in its first 100 days.

Citing rising inflation, rising unemployment, escalating prices of basic goods and services, and the continued depreciation of the peso, Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman said the current administration has failed to live up to the mettle and expertise of its Cabinet members.

“While these economic problems are mainly caused by external factors, it does not mean that the national leadership should be destitute of solutions to lessen the adverse consequences on Filipinos.” Lagman said in a statement.

Another opposition lawmaker, House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, thinks Marcos Jr. is no different from his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

"Sa totoo lang parang may pagka-deja vu ang Marcos Jr. administration sa nakaraang administrasyon ni Duterte. Napakaraming pinangako pero wala pa ding natutupad isa na dito ang dapat na pagtataas ng sahod ng mga guro," said the teacher solon.

But the President’s allies have been quick to defend his performance.

Kabayan Rep. Ron Salo thinks Marcos has had a successful 1st 100 days.

“By uniting the leadership and appointing competent Cabinet secretaries, as well as gathering trillions in foreign investments, the President has set the momentum for the herculean task of fulfilling his campaign promises. Indeed, I am excited and optimistic of what is yet to come for this administration,” Salo said.

But despite his stinging criticism of the President, even Lagman concedes that the Marcos administration cannot be written off just yet.

“It must be conceded that the overall performance of a new President cannot be adequately measured in his first 100 days. The period is too short for a keen appreciation, a veritable critical assessment, and a thorough validation,“ Lagman said.