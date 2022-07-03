MANILA - Completing the cabinet appointments, prioritizing agriculture, and addressing inflation are some of the things the business sector and agriculture industry expect President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to focus on during his administration's first 100 days.

"'Di pa kumpleto ang appointment sa gabinete. But yung agriculture.. inflation, kailangan nakatutok ang mga economic managers- Department of Finance, BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] at saka NEDA [National economic and Development Authority]," Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry President George Barcelon said on Balitaan sa Maynila webinar Sunday.

(The cabinet appointments are not yet complete. But agriculture, inflation, the economic managers from the Department of Finance, BSP and NEDA must focus on these.)

Right now, Barcelon said people from all sectors "feel" the "impact" of a weaker economy due to rising inflation and the effects of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

But at the moment, the new government must focus on providing the "essentials" including "ayuda" or aid for Filipino families.

"Ang concern natin (Our concern is) is we need to have a sustainable economy," he said.

Former Agriculture Secretary Leonardo Montemayor meanwhile hopes that Marcos will be a "listening president".

"The president himself said- he will be a listening president. For me that is very significant. Kung siya ay uupo sa Agriculture I'm sure he will be consulting us- mga farmers groups, stakeholders," Montemayor said.

