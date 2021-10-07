Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV arrives at the QC Hall of Justice to attend an arraignment on the sedition case over the Bikoy narcolist video. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV has vowed full support for Vice President Leni Robredo, who announced her bid for the presidency in the 2022 polls on Thursday.

"Nagbubunyi ang Magdalo sa desisyon ni VP Leni na pamunuan ang TUNAY NA OPOSISYON sa 2022 elections sa pagtakbo bilang Presidente. Makakasama nya ang Magdalo para maipanalo ang laban na ‘to, at tuluyang iahon ang ating bansa mula sa pagkasirang ginawa ni Duterte. #LabanLeni2022," Trillanes said on a post on Twitter.

(Magdalo hails VP Leni’s decision to lead the real opposition in the 2022 elections to run as President. Magdalo will join her to win this battle, and finally save our country from Duterte-led destruction. #LabanLeni2022)

Robredo, the opposition leader picked by coalition 1Sambayan as its presidential bet, cited the crucial need for decent leadership and immediate action to stop the pandemic.

"Buong buo ang loob ko ngayon. Kailangan nating palayain ang sarili mula sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon. Lalaban ako. Lalaban tayo. Inihahain ko ang aking sarili bilang kandito sa pagkapangulo sa halalan ng 2022," Robredo said in a speech at her Quezon City office.

Trillanes earlier said he would seek the presidency if Robredo does not declare her own bid by noon of the last day of filing of candidacies.

Bets for president, vice president, and senator are required to submit their candidacies from Oct. 1 to 8.

