Local govts urged to ban videoke, noisy activities as students resume learning

Students take part in their online classes inside their home in Parañaque on September 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The interior department on Wednesday urged local governments to enforce ordinances banning videoke and noisy activities that may distract students from their online classes.

The Philippine National Police, an attached agency of the department, earlier said it would coordinate with local governments to regulate drinking and videoke sessions in public places.

“Bilang mga disiplinado at responsableng mga magulang at mamamayan, tulungan natin ang ating mga estudyante na mabigyan ng tahimik at payapa na kapaligiran para sila ay makapag-aral nang mabuti sa kani-kanilang mga tahanan,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a statement.

(As disciplined and responsible parents and citizens, let's help our students have quiet and peaceful surroundings so they can study well inside their home.)

Classes in public schools across the country opened last Monday through distance learning due to the pandemic.

Under the new system, students will be learning mostly from their homes through printed and digital modules given by schools, and online classes on videoconferencing platforms. These will be supplemented by lessons delivered through television and radio.

Last month, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla warned that late-night videoke singers in the province could face arrest for violating the curfew meant to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew aims not just to prevent loitering, but also ensure that residents get enough sleep and keep their immune system up, which is one of the most important defenses against COVID-19, Remulla had said on Facebook.

Authorities in Calabarzon's most populous province have received complaints on the use of karaoke until the wee hours of the night, he said.

Meanwhile, Año also urged local officials to ban illegal gambling activities and drinking sessions, and to prohibit students from visiting internet cafes to avoid disturbance from users playing noisy computer games.

Año told vehicle owners to avoid unnecessary blowing of their car horns during school hours.



“Security, safety, and other measures that the PNP used to implement for the schools should be expanded to include the entire barangay as part of the expanded learning space amid the continued threat of COVID-19," he added.