PNP seeks to regulate drinking, videoke in public places

MANILA - The Philippine National Police has ordered all police commanders to coordinate with their respective localities to regulate drinking and videoke sessions in public places as millions of students across the country have started distance learning.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, head of Joint Task Force COVID Shield, said local ordinances regulating such activities should be enforced to ensure homes and communities are conducive for learning.

"Gawin natin lahat ito para magkaroon ng conducive situation ang ating mga kabataan na ngayon ay nag-aaral sa kani-kanilang tahanan," he told Teleradyo's "Gising Pilipinas" Tuesday.

(We should all do this so that students would have a conducive situation who are studying in their respective homes.)

Eleazar, also PNP deputy chief for administration, said they would also beef up police visibility in residential areas to minimize unnecessary noise while students were attending classes.

Violators may face a fine of up to P2,000 or render community service, he proposed.

During the interview, Eleazar revealed that 55 more of its personnel have contracted COVID-19, raising the total tally of infections in the organization to 6,195.

Meanwhile, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 went up by 31 to 5,119. The death toll in the police force stood at 17.

Currently, there are 1,059 police personnel who are ill with the virus, Eleazar said.