Late-night videoke singers in Cavite risk arrest

MANILA -- Late-night videoke singers in Cavite could face arrest for violating the curfew meant to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the province's governor said Tuesday.

The curfew aims not just to prevent loitering, but also ensure that residents get enough sleep and keep their immune system up, which is one of the most important defenses against COVID-19, said Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla.

Authorities in Calabarzon's most populous province have received complaints on the use of karaoke until the wee hours of the night, he said on Facebook.

"Sorry po ngunit kahit sabihin ninyo pang kayo ay nasa loob naman ng inyong tahanan, ang ingay na dulot nito ay maituturing na labag na sa tinakdang curfew hours," said Remulla.

(Sorry, but even if you say that you are inside your house, the noise that this causes can still be considered a breach of curfew hours.)



Complaints on noise pollution may be coursed through police hotline 0916 986 0679, he said.

Erring residents will be asked to stop their videoke use. Refusal to do so will be considered as disobedience to authority, the governor said.

"Kung kayo ay lasing, lagpas sa dami ng kainuman at mahigit sa lahat ay labag ang inyong pagliliwaliw sa oras, puede kayong kasuhan at dalhin sa presinto on the spot," he added.

(If you are drunk, drinking with more people than allowed and most of all, if your revelry violates the curfew, you can be charged and brought to the police precinct on the spot.)

Cavite has tallied 8,867 coronavirus infections, about 90 percent of which are asymptomatic, said Remulla.