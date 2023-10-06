New LPA may enter PH on Sunday





MANILA — A low pressure area (LPA) near Guam may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday, weather bureau PAGASA said Friday, but added that it will not affect the country's weather this weekend.

"Weather models are still not in agreement on its development as a tropical depression and track," PAGASA said.

If the LPA develops into a tropical cyclone on Tuesday or Wednesday, PAGASA said it would be named "Kabayan."

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the weakening habagat pulled by Typhoon Jenny will still affect the western sections of Ilocos Region and Central Luzon on Saturday.

Typhoon Jenny is set to retreat to the middle of the West Philippine Sea by Sunday.

Scattered rains with gusty winds due to habagat may still be experienced in parts of Ilocos, Zambales, and Bataan on Saturday, PAGASA said.