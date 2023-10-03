Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Typhoon Jenny will continue enhancing the habagat, which would bring rains over parts of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

Jenny was 210 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes at 10 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and up to 185 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

The southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Jenny will dump 50 to 100 mm (2 to 4 inches) of rain over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan until Wednesday night, PAGASA said.

It said the typhoon would also bring 100 to 200 mm of rainfall in Batanes and 50-100 mm of rain in the northern portion of Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA kept wind Signal 3 hoisted over Itbayat, Batanes, where up to 117 kph winds were expected.

The weather agency also raised the following wind signals.

Signal 2

Rest of Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Calayan Is.)



Signal 1

Rest of Babuyan Islands

Northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran)

Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, Laoag City)

Moving at 15kph, Jenny is on track to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday, PAGASA said.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.


