Former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority spokeswoman Pircelyn Celine Pialago filed Wednesday her certificate of candidacy for the position of party-list representative.

Pialago is running for representative of Malasakit Movement Party-list, which represents barangay representatives, kagawad, tanod, and health workers.

Aside from barangay workers, Pialago said she will also work for better benefits for medical workers.

Before she was appointed MMDA spokesperson, Pialago served as the media relations officer of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) under Secretary Mike Sueno.

Last year, Pialago received flak after she decried local media and netizens’ show of sympathy towards activist Reina Mae Nasino, who had lost her 3-month-old daughter baby River to pneumonia, likening it to an afternoon drama series.

She has since then apologized for her tweet.