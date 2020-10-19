'Paninirang puri': MMDA spokesman seeks NBI help to go after bashers

MANILA — An official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday sought the National Bureau of Investigation's assistance after receiving "personal attacks" due to her comments about detained activist Reina Mae Nasino and her deceased daughter Baby River.

Spokesperson Celine Pialago Pialago went to NBI Monday afternoon to "consult" on cases she could file against those posting malicious and false information against her.

"Titingnan ko kung malalim yung epekto sa akin... 'Yung mga bagay po na personal lalo na po yung walang katotohanan at hindi naman nila alam yung buong story yan magfa-file po ako ng case siyan. Iko-consult ko po yan sa NBI kung anong pwede kong gawin," she told ABS-CBN News.

However, she clarified that she was only mulling charges against individuals spreading "libelous" statements, and not those sharing memes about her former pageant mishap and her being part of the opposition in 2016.

"[K]apag nilalabas na nila ay false information I will really seek help from NBI lalo na yung mga mapanirang puri dahil kawawa din yung mga private individuals na nadadamay," she said.

Pialago on Sunday took to social media to criticize people sympathizing with Nacino, whose photos during her baby's funeral went viral online. Pialago said the whole situation has been turned into an "afternoon drama series."

"Masyado ninyong ginagawang pang drama serye sa hapon ang paghihinagpis niya. Tigilan niyo," Pialago wrote.

The MMDA spokesperson's comments went viral and was criticized for being "insensitive," with some pointing out that Nacino has yet to be convicted.

Pialago, an army reservist, on Monday said she would apologize to those who found her "drama serye" remark insensitive but maintained she understands why Nacino was surrounded by dozens of armed guards as she laid her daughter to rest.

—Reports from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News