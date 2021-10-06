Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who is running for president in the 2022 elections, said on Wednesday Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go could be an option for his running-mate.

The son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the same time revealed that his previous talks with President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio did not delve into specifics of a possible alliance.

Marcos, after filing his certificate of candidacy, said his party's original plan was to adopt the Duterte patriarch as its vice presidential candidate.

But Duterte on Saturday announced he is retiring from politics after stepping down in June 2022. Instead, his longtime aide Go filed a COC for vice president, a post Duterte earlier said he would seek and for which he was endorsed by his party.

Asked if he was considering Go as a possible running-mate, Marcos said, "Paano ‘yon (how will that go)? Bongbong-Bong? Bong to the third power?"

"Baka puwede rin (perhaps it's possible too). We’ll see," he told reporters.

Marcos is running under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas party, while Go belongs to PDP-Laban (Cusi-wing).

HOW ABOUT SARA?

The President's retirement from politics may pave the way for his daughter, who already filed for reelection as Davao City mayor, to run for the country's highest post.

Marcos said during his visit to Duterte-Carpio in May, "We talked about politics, but no specifics."

"And since then, hindi na kami nag-usap sa specifics," he said Wednesday after filing his COC, when asked if the mayor could be his running-mate.

"‘Yong mga ganiyang klaseng usapan, 'Ikaw mag-presidente, ako mag-vice; ikaw mag-vice, ako mag-presidente'—wala kaming usapan. Hindi na umabot ‘yong usapan namin sa ganoon," the 64-year-old presidential aspirant added.

(And since then, we have not talked about specifics. Talks like that, 'Be the president, I'll be the vice; you be the vice, I'll be president'—we had no agreement. Our talks did not reach that.)

Duterte-Carpio, who has topped surveys for the presidency, filed on Saturday her COC to run for Davao mayor for a third consecutive time.

But Duterte on the same day said his daughter would run for president, with Go as vice president.

Duterte-Carpio had no comment on the President's pronouncement.

Political analysts said last-minute changes to the list of presidential candidates were possible, with the deadline for withdrawals and substitutions still more than a month a way.

They suspected father and daughter could be using the same tactic Duterte used in 2015 when he joined the presidential race at the eleventh-hour after repeatedly denying interest.

Candidates have until Oct. 8 to register, but the window for changes closes on Nov. 15.



— With a report from Reuters