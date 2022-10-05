Atty. Vic Rodriguez answers questions during a media forum at the BBM Headquarters in Mandaluyong City on May 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Former executive secretary Vic Rodriguez said on Wednesday he has "completely exited" President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s administration.



A longtime Marcos aide, Rodriguez stepped down from the "Little President" post in September, saying he wanted to spend time with his family. He said he would serve instead as the President's chief of staff.

But on Tuesday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin denied that Rodriguez was given a new post.



"I confirm that I have completely exited the administration of President Bongbong Marcos, after having spoken to him at length about my wish to spend most of my time with my family…a very personal decision that was happily made," Rodriguez said in a Facebook post.

Rodriguez's resignation came weeks after he was tagged in a controversy on the Sugar Regulatory Administration's go signal for imports, which Malacañang later said was "illegal."

It was Rodriguez who "issued the order to create an importation plan," for sugar, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a Palace briefing on Aug. 11. However, the Palace later defended Rodriguez and said he had nothing to do with the botched importation plan.

Rodriguez acknowledged his "continued silence" on matters related to his previous post as executive secretary but said all communications between him and Marcos were "absolutely privileged, something which I shall continue to honor."

"I have been ridiculed, maligned and subjected to baseless and unfair commentaries on all conceivable platforms, but I take solace in the legal aphorism, 'Men in public life may suffer under a hostile or unjust accusation; the wound can be assuaged with the balm of a clear conscience,'" he said.

"It has been an honor to have served the country. Ako po ay magpapatuloy maglingkod bilang pribadong mamamayan sa abot ng aking munting kakayanan. Atin pong suportahan si Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at ang ating bansang Pilipinas," he added.

(I will continue serving as a private citizen as best as I can. Let us support President Bongbong Marcos and the Philippines.)

Malacañang on Tuesday said Cruz-Angeles also quit the Marcos Cabinet due to health reasons.

RELATED VIDEO