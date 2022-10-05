MANILA - Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos on Wednesday said he is giving a P500,000 reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for the death of veteran broadcaster Percy Lapid.

Abalos said he will use his own money for the reward to speed up the resolution of the case as a way of helping the family of Lapid, whose real name is Percival Mabasa.

"I'm taking this on my own as a family friend. I'm offering P500,000 of my own money for any information na makakatulong pa," he said.

Lapid's brother, Roy Mabasa, welcomed Abalos' offer.

"Maganda rin yung magbibigay sila ng pabuya, because that will help to hasten the processes of investigation," he said.

Lapid was shot dead in Las Piñas City Monday night. He was a staunch critic of the Duterte administration and some officials of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Police said it is highly probable the attack was planned well and had something to do with his work.

- report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News