Occidental Mindoro town spared by 5.6-magnitude quake

MANILA - A moderate earthquake that struck off southeast of Looc, Occidental Mindoro early Monday did not cause damage, the town's vice mayor said.

Looc Vice Mayor Marlon Dela Torre told Teleradyo the town had escaped the 5.6-magnitude tremor unscathed. There were no reports of structural damage and injuries, he said.

"Sa awa ng Diyos, 'yung pangyayaring lindol kagabi ay wala namang nangyaring kalamidad. Safe ang bayan ng Looc," Dela Torre added.

(By God's mercy, there was no calamity from last night's earthquake. The town is safe.)

The tectonic earthquake shook the town at 2:16 a.m., with a depth of 121 kilometers, according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Intensity 4 wherein shaking is considered "moderately strong" was felt in the towns of Looc, Lubang, Mamburao, Paluan and Sablayan in Occidental Mindoro; and Tagaytay City.

The earthquake was also "slightly felt" in Metro Manila, where Makati City, Quezon City, Mandaluyong City, Malabon City, Muntinlupa City and Pasig City experienced intensity 2.