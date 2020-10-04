M5.6 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro; intensity felt in Metro Manila

A magnitude 5.6 quake rocked Looc town in Occidental Mindoro before dawn Monday but is not expected to cause any damage.
The Philippine Institute Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 2:16 a.m. The agency said aftershocks are expected.
The temblor was felt at Intensity IV in the following areas:
- Looc
- Lubang
- Mamburao
- Paluan
- Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro
- Tagaytay City
It was felt at Intensity II in Makati City; Quezon City; Mandaluyong City; Malabon City; Muntinlupa City and Pasig City.
Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:
Instrumental Intensity:
- Intensity IV - Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro;
- Intensity III - San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental Mindoro;
- Intensity II - Bacoor City; Las Piñas City; Muntinlupa City; Calumpit and Plaridel, Bulacan; Dolores, Quezon; Carmona, Cavite;
- Intensity I - Marikina City; Quezon City; San Juan City; Guagua, Pampanga; Gumaca and Mauban, Quezon; Marilaoa and San Rafael, Bulacan; Talisay, Batangas