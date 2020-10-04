M5.6 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro; intensity felt in Metro Manila

A magnitude 5.6 quake rocked Looc town in Occidental Mindoro before dawn Monday but is not expected to cause any damage.

The Philippine Institute Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 2:16 a.m. The agency said aftershocks are expected.

The temblor was felt at Intensity IV in the following areas:

Looc

Lubang

Mamburao

Paluan

Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro

Tagaytay City

It was felt at Intensity II in Makati City; Quezon City; Mandaluyong City; Malabon City; Muntinlupa City and Pasig City.

Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

Instrumental Intensity: