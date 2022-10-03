Commuters line up for a bus ride on Commonwealth Ave. in Quezon City on Aug. 30, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The country’s daily COVID-19 cases may hover around 2,000 until the end of the year, an expert said Monday.

According to Dr. Jomar Rabajante of the UP COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team, the pandemic is nowhere near over.

"Currently, what we are projecting is that the number of cases will just hover around these numbers, around 2,000," he told ANC's "Rundown".

"Even before, we are projecting that this kind of dynamic will happen even until the end of 2022. This implies that hindi pa tapos 'yung pandemic."

He noted that healthcare utilization rate for COVID-19 remained manageable.

As coronavirus restrictions have further loosened, Rabajante urged authorities to continue monitoring the pandemic situation.

"Let's say we can suppress the cases but our borders are open. People can still import COVID-19 to the Philippines, with possibly new variants," he said.

He called on the public to continue wearing masks, especially in crowded areas. The government has dropped the outdoor mask rule in September.

He also warned that COVID-19 transmission is possible if classrooms are not well-ventilated. Millions of students returned to schools in August after 2 years of blended learning.

On Sunday, the country logged 2,117 additional COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 3,953,886.

Of the newly reported infections, some 908 are from the capital region.

Some 32 new deaths were also recorded, bringing the country's COVID-19 death toll to 63,013. Active cases stood at 28,872.