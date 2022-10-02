DOH reports 2,117 new COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,117 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the Department of Health (DOH), raising the country's total to 3,953,886.

Of the newly reported infections, 908 are from Metro Manila.

Thirty-two new deaths were also recorded, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 63,013.

Active cases stood at 28,872, while the number of those who recovered from the illness climbed to 3,862,001.

The positivity rate for the week of September 25 to October 1 is at 15.1 percent, slightly lower than the 15.3 percent recorded the previous week, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

From Sept. 19 to 25, the country recorded an average of 2,556 daily infections, which is 22 percent higher compared to the previous week, the DOH said Monday.

That week logged the highest number of cases in 4 weeks, or since the week of Aug. 22 to 28, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country can be attributed to multiple factors, including a person’s activities and lifestyle, the characteristics of circulating variants, the environment, and the opening up of different sectors.

As of Sept. 27, some 73 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of the figure, around 19.3 million have received their first booster dose, while over 2.8 million have gotten their second booster shots.

