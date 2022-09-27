Commuters line up at the EDSA bus carousel station near NEPA Q-Mart in Quezon City on Sept. 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country cannot be attributed to a single factor alone, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire explained that infections are due to multiple factors including a person’s activities and lifestyle, the characteristics of circulating variants, the environment, and the opening up of different sectors.

“Expectedly, cases are increasing because of increased mobility, face-to-face classes and maybe because pumapasok na itong factor ng optional outdoor masking. But ang importante ay huwag mapataas ang severe and critical cases sa mga ospital,” she said in a press briefing.

In its latest report, the DOH noted that Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna had shown an upward trend in COVID-19 cases while the rest of the country were at a plateau.

Metro Manila's ICU and severe and critical admissions are also on an uptrend, the agency added.

Courtesy of DOH

Despite the public having the option to now ditch the face mask outdoors, the health official reiterated that certain populations should continue masking up.

“Kasama sa polisiya na 'yan na 'pag ikaw ay nakakatanda, may comorbidity, pumapasok sa eskuwelahan, sumasakay sa pampublikong sasakyan, kahit outdoors 'yan, kelangan nagma-mask tayo para protektado tayo," she said.

Vergeire reminded local governments to properly implement the policy on optional face mask use, saying it is only through such that cases will remain manageable despite that certain level of easing.

She said the policy may also be reversed.

“Ang gobyerno mismo, ang DOH would recommend to the Office of the President, 'pag nakita natin na specific to this policy ang pagiging rason kung bakit tumataas ang kaso,” she said.