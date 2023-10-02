Philippines probes death of Filipino worker in Saudi

MANILA — The Philippines on Monday said it was investigating the death of a Filipino worker in Saudi Arabia.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in a statement confirmed the death of Marjorette Garcia, a domestic worker deployed to Saudi in 2021.

The 32-year-old Filipina was found with stab wounds, media reports earlier said.

The DMW said its office in Al-Khobar and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration were coordinating with the Philippine Embassy and Saudi police to determine the "circumstances behind" the death of Garcia.

The DMW is also working for the immediate return of Garcia's remains to the Philippines.

"We assure them of our continuing support during their time of grief and in the ongoing investigation," it said.

Earlier this year, Jullebee Ranara, a Filipino worker in Kuwait, was found dead in a desert in the Gulf State.

An autopsy report showed she was pregnant at the time of her death.

The culprit, the teen son of Ranara's employer, was sentenced last month to 15 years in prison for murder, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.