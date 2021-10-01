Manila residents line up for voters' registration at a mall on September 29, 2021. The Commission on Elections en banc recently extended voter's registration from October 11 to 30. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Friday registered 15,566 more COVID-19 case, and nearly 200 deaths, as authorities this week saw a "decline" in infections amid a possible slump in testing.

Based on the health department's bulletin, the country now has 2,565,487 total recorded COVID-19 cases, of which 130,268 remained active.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said the number of those still battling the disease is the lowest in more than a month, or since Aug. 26, when the country had 129,744 active cases.

The number of active cases in previous days has been adjusted for duplicates.

The positivity rate is at 21.3 percent, based on test results of 63,850 individuals on Wednesday. This is a decline from previous weeks when over 1 in every 4 people tested had positive results.

There were 199 more deaths, pushing the country's COVID-19 death toll to 38,493.

A total of 102 recoveries turned out to be fatalities after the agency's final validation, the DOH said.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 23,483 to 2,396,726. The number of new recoveries is expected to rise amid the high number of people who tested positive for the virus in the past few weeks.

Five laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The Department of Health (DOH) since late last week has encountered issues in its data collating system COVIDKaya, which resulted in zero deaths for 3 straight days, from Sept. 24 to 26.

On Thursday, the agency said it is probing the slump of COVID-19 testing nationwide.

DOH said a 10-percent decline in tests was observed nationally, and 14 percent in the National Capital Region.

"The DOH is investigating possible reasons for the decline in testing output and is in constant coordination with local government units," the agency had said.

WATCH