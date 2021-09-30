Essential workers residing in Magalang town, Pampanga, receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Magalang Town Plaza through the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative on Sept. 25, 2021. Charlie Villegas/OVP

MANILA— The Philippines on Thursday reported 14,286 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total to 2,549,966, as the Department of Health noted a decline in testing output.

Of the cumulative total infections, 138,294 or 5.4 percent are active, the DOH said in its latest bulletin.

ICU beds allotted for COVID-19 are 75 percent used up in Metro Manila, and 74 percent nationwide. Ward beds, meanwhile, are 64 percent occupied in Metro Manila, and 66 percent nationwide.

The DOH said 130 additional fatalities and 8,268 more recoveries were recorded, bringing the death toll to 38,294 and total recuperations to 2,373,379.

Positivity rate is at 22 percent, based on results of samples tested from 62,369 individuals last Tuesday.

The DOH said four accredited testing laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said the number of cases reported over the last 24 hours is the highest in three days, or since Sept. 27 when 18,449 were announced.

The DOH said that a 10 percent decline in tests was observed nationally, and 14 percent in the National Capital Region.

"The testing output today in NCR is lower than the 7-day moving average of tests done in the region," it added.

The DOH said it is "investigating possible reasons for the decline in testing output and is in constant coordination with local government units."

The Philippines was at the bottom of Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking among 53 countries this month, based on 12 data points related to virus containment, the economy, and reopening.

Bloomberg said the Philippines only had a vaccine coverage rate of 20 percent, among the lowest of those ranked. It is also "engaged in one of the most stringent lockdowns" and its borders remain sealed to visitors.

The country "underperforms too" on COVID-19 containment, and "had the second-worst positive test rate" in the ranking at 27 percent, only better than Mexico, said Bloomberg.

Malacañang, meanwhile, said the survey did not rate all countries in the world.

