MANILA—A former Laguna town mayor filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 9, 2022 elections on Friday.
Running as an independent candidate, Abner Afuang is taking another stab at winning a seat in the Senate.
He said he aspires to be a senator after the country has allegedly become a province of China under the administration of Rodrigo Duterte.
"Nakakaawa ang bayan... ang Pilipinas nakita ko, province of China. F*** you!" he told reporters.
(I pity our country.... I saw the Philippines, province of China. F*** you!)
Afuang previously made headlines after defacing a Chinese flag in 2015 over its reclamation on the South China Sea.
A former police officer, he also burned a Taiwanese flag in 2013 and doused celebrity Hayden Kho with water during a Senate committee hearing on a sex video scandal in 2009.
In the 2019 elections, Afuang placed 42nd in the senatorial race, garnering more than half a million votes.
Abner Afuang, certificate of candidacy, COC, COC filing, elections, halalan, 2022 elections, Halalan 2022, senator, Senate, senatorial candidate