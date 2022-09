LTFRB reopens 43 pre-pandemic routes

Commuters wait for a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has reopened 43 pre-pandemic routes for jeepneys, buses, and UV Express vehicles, it announced Friday.

The routes are part of the Metro Manila Urban Transport Integration Study Update and Capacity Program area, the LTFRB said.

Of the 43 routes it opened on Friday, 20 of these are for public utility buses, in which 1,675 buses will be allowed to operate.

These are some of the pre-pandemic routes the LTFRB has reopened:

TPUJ

T286 Parang – Stop & Shop via Aurora Blvd.

T250 SSS Village – Stop & Shop via Aurora Blvd.

T259 Balara – Philcoa via Tandang Sora

T280 Commonwealth Market – Southville Resettlement

T281 Pabahay ni Erap, Rodriguez – Commonwealth Market

T282 Rodriguez Relocation – Commonwealth Market

T202 Commonwealth Market – Q Plaza via Marikina City

T2116 Brgy. Bagong Silang – Ever Gotesco, Commonwealth

T2127 San Rafael, Rodriguez – Quezon City Hall

T2128 Rodriguez – Philcoa via Commonwealth

T2112 Brgy. Mali, San Mateo – Philcoa

MPUJ

213 Rodriguez (Sub-urban) – North EDSA

218 Parang – Stop & Shop via Aurora Blvd.

219 SSS Village – Stop & Shop via Aurora Blvd.

220 Pabahay ni Erap, Rodriguez – Commonwealth Market

222 Rodriguez Relocation – Commonwealth Market

TUVE

N72 SSS Village – Cubao

N15 Karuhatan – North EDSA

N75 Victoria Homes, Muntinlupa – Alabang, Muntinlupa

N24 Cubao – Buendia

C52 Rodriguez (Montalban) – Cubao

N44 San Roque, Marikina – Commonwealth Market

MUVE