LTFRB approves P1 minimum fare hike for jeeps, P2 for buses

Jeepneys ply the Quiapo-Project 8 route. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Flagdown rates of taxis, TNVS also rise

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday granted a P1 fare increase for traditional and modern jeepneys, pushing the minimum fare to P12 and P14 respectively.

"In the decision released by the Board today, a P1 provisional increase was approved for TPUJ and MPUJ for the first four (4) kilometers," the LTFRB said in a statement.

Buses, meanwhile, were granted a P2 fare increase.

The minimum fare for ordinary buses is now P13 and P15 for the air-conditioned ones.

The LTFRB also raised the flagdown rates of taxis and transport network vehicle service (TNVS) by P5.

"Upon effectivity of the decision, the minimum fare for Taxis and Sedan-type TNVS will be P45, while AUV/SUV-type TNVS will be at P55," it said.

"For hatchback-type TNVS, flagdown rate will be P35. There will be no increase in the succeeding kilometers."

The new fare hikes will be effective in the first week of October or 15 days after their publication, said LTFRB chairperson Cheloy Garafil.

"As per the previous announcement, hindi naman ito natago sa inyo talagang we recognize the need to raise the fare… talagang binalanse lang namin siya," Garafil said.

(As per the previous announcement, this was not hidden from you. We just recognized the need to raise the fare... we took a balancing act.)

The official added that their "primordial" consideration in granting the hikes was commuters' paying capacity and its effect on inflation.

He also told operators and drivers to get a new fare matrix from the agency.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB said the 20% discount for senior citizens, persons with disability (PWDs), and students will still be effective.

The fare hikes come in the face of oil price increases and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

—with a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

