MANILA — The review of the K to 10 program is complete and will undergo consultations until October, the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Friday.

The agency will meet with stakeholders and experts for the consultation, said DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa.

Meanwhile, the review for the senior high school or Grades 11 and 12 will start in November, he added.

The official said he hoped that the review of the entire program would be done "within a year's time," or by around June 2023, as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The review covers learning competencies, particularly foundational and functional literacy, the DepEd said.

Poa said there has been feedback that the program has a lot of learning competencies and review is meant to assess what's really needed.

Will senior high school be continued or scrapped?

The official explained the K to 12 Program review is more focused on the alignment of skills taught in schools to the needs of the industry, rather than whether or not to continue the program.

"So ang direksyon po natin is to try to align iyong skills, especially iyong techvoc (technical-vocational) track, iyong mga skills na nakukuha po nila sa Grade 12 to the industry demand," he said.

(Our direction now is to try to align to the industry demand the skills, especially of the techvoc track, that they get from Grade 12.)

"Kasi sa ngayon po, ang nakikita natin meron po misalignment. Kung ano po iyong natututunan nila na skills, hindi naman po iyon ang hinahanap ng ating mga industries. So hindi sila nagiging employable," he added.

(We're seeing a misalignment. The skills the students learn are not the ones employers are looking for, so they don't become employable.)

