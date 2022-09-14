DepEd to revise K to 12 curriculum: Duterte

Grade 2 students pack inside a classroom divided into two during the opening of classes in Juan Sumulong Elementary School in Antipolo City, Rizal on June 3, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Department of Education will come up with a new basic education curriculum following the ongoing review of the K to 12 Basic Education program, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte told lawmakers Wednesday.

Duterte said the department has finished the review for K to 10, while the review for Grade 11-12 is still pending.

"We're actually done with the review. We are currently presenting, we initially presented it to the Mancom, Execom and we will present it to other sectors from the government and the private sector as well," the Vice President told lawmakers of the House Appropriations Committee during her agency's budget briefing.

"We are currently starting with the review on grades 11-12 and it will go through the same process, it will go through presentations so that comments and suggestions from all the sectors can be collated by the Department of Education and we come up with the new curriculum for the K to 12 program," she added.

Duterte however explained it will take 2-3 years for any changes to take effect.

"During our discussions, it will take 2-3 years for us to implement a new curriculum for the K to 12. I was and I am trying to push the curriculum and instruction strand to do it in 1 year. We will update you on that if we will be able to implement a new curriculum in a year or two, we're talking about academic school year," she added.

Aimed at strengthening the basic education curriculum, K to 12 mandates Filipinos to complete six years in grade school, four years in junior high school, and two years in senior high school, scrapping the country’s previous 10-year basic education system (six years in grade school and four years in high school.)

Implemented during the administration of the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, the K to 12 curriculum has been under review for the past two years. It was first introduced in 2011.

According to the Aquino administration, the Philippines was the last country in Asia that practiced a 10-year pre-university cycle.