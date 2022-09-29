Karding damage to Nueva Ecija farms reaches more than P3 billion

Four days after Typhoon Karding, life in Nueva Ecija is slowly returning to normal.

Businesses are returning, and public utility vehicles are now back on the roads.

The Valdefuente Bridge in Cabanatuan remains closed due to fallen posts, but clearing operations are underway to open it again.

The local government estimates infrastructure damage at more than P30 million.

In Aliaga, Nueva Ecija, the municipal government distributed materials for rebuilding homes.

"May project tayo kung saan namimigay tayo ng yero sa mga pamilya, kasama sa bibigyan ngayon mga Brgy. Umangan, San Juan, La Purisima, Poblacion Centro, San Emiliano," said Evangeline Mercado, social welfare consultant at Aliaga MSWD.

But the massive problem in Nueva Ecija is still agriculture damage.

"Hindi pa masasabing normal na talaga buhay kasi marami pa sirang palayan, gulayan, nagmemeeting pa ano ang gagawin," she said.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) pegs damage to agriculture at more than P3 billion, with damage to palay accounting to a majority of the loss.

The rest of the amount is shared by corn and other high-value crops.

