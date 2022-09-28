Motorists drive past toppled electric post along Barangay Kaliwa in Gapan, Nueva Ecija on Sept. 26, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

GENERAL TINIO — Residents of this Nueva Ecija town need urgent aid in the aftermath of typhoon Karding, its mayor said on Wednesday.

General Tinio Mayor Isidro Pajarillaga appealed for food packs and materials to rebuild houses.

"Sana po matulungan ninyo ang mga kababayan ko. Mahigit 2 taon kasi nanggagaling sa COVID-19, ngayon lang gusto makabalikwas at makabawi tapos inabutan naman ng bagyo. Kaya panibagong sakripisyo," he told ABS-CBN News on Wednesday.

(I hope the government can help the people here. After 2 years of COVID-19, they wanted to recover but the storm hit. We needed to sacrifice again.)

"Kahit anong tulong tatanggapin namin, at nauna na ang aking pasasalamat sa mga tutulong," he added.

(We will accept any help, and I extend my gratitude to those who will help.)

General Tinio was the first town in Nueva Ecija to be pounded by Karding.

"Nagtakbuhan na kami, nagliliparan na yung mga bubong. May isang tumama sa 'min. Ginawa ng anak ko, tinakpan na lang ulo namin ng kutson," 76-year-old Elvira Delos Santos said of Karding's onslaught.

(We ran, the roofs were ripped off. One hit us. We covered our heads with a mattress.)

The strongest typhoon to hit the country this year destroyed some 400 houses and damaged around 4,000 homes in General Tinio.

The typhoon also damaged the municipal hall and crops including corn and papaya.



