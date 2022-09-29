11 Filipino women were named this year's The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service. Courtesy: TOWNS Foundation, Inc./Facebook



MANILA — Eleven Filipinas were recognized on Thursday as part of The Outstanding Women in the Nation's Service (TOWNS) 2022 list.

According to the TOWNS Foundation, the awardees were chosen out of 70 nominees across the country.

This year's TOWNS awardees included:

Adarna House's Ani Rosa Almario (Education and Entrepreneurship)

Billiards World Champion Rubilen Amit (Sports)

Molecular biologist Dr. Pia Bagamasbad (Medicine and Public Health)

Department of Health's Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho (Medicine and Public Health)

Dr. Erika Fille Legara (Data Science)

Keisha Alena Mayuga (Transportation)

Community pantry founder Ana Patricia Non (Community Service)

Environmentalist Anna Oposa Del Rosario (Marine Ecology Conservation)

Rappler journalist Pia Ranada (Investigative Journalism)

Georgina Romero (Information and Communications Technology)

Dr. Alleta T. Yniguez (Marine Science)

Held once every 3 years, the TOWNS awards night will take place on Oct. 25.

—report from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News