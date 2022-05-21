Rubilen Amit wins gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games. Pool Photo/FILE

Rubilen Amit prevailed over compatriot Chezka Centeno in an all-Filipino final in women’s 10-ball singles at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Amit scored a 7-5 narrow victory over the defending champion Centeno on Saturday to clinch her second gold in the Hanoi Games.

A missed shot from the opening rack from Centeno paved the way for Amit to establish a 3-0 lead.

Centeno, who already won four golds in her SEA Games career, rallied back in the match, getting the fourth and fifth rack to trail 2-3.

After Amit cruised to a 5-2 lead, Centeno returned once more and tied the match at 5. But the 9-Ball champion owned the last two racks to win the title.

Last Tuesday, Amit also took the gold medal in the women’s 9-Ball after romping Singapore’s Jessica Tan in the finals, 7-2.

This is her second 10-Ball singles title in the biennial meet after winning in the 2013 edition of the games. She settled for silver in 2019, losing to Centeno in the finals.

The athlete also raised her SEA Games medal collection to a whopping 10 gold and five silver medals.

