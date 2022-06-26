Handout

MANILA – Ana Patricia Non, the founder of the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City that helped many poor families at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns, was among those honored at the 2nd Dragon Star Awards on June 26.

Non was cited as one of the individuals who went above and beyond the call of duty to serve their communities at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The honorees were hailed as “real-life heroes” of the pandemic for helping save many lives and inspiring countless others to follow their footsteps.

Organized by the Quezon City Association of Filipino-Chinese Businessmen, Inc, the Dragon Star Awards took place at the Novotel Hotel in Cubao, Quezon City and was graced by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and other key city officials.

“I am honored to be a part of this ceremony that will recognize people and groups who have stepped up to help their communities during this trying time,” said Belmonte.

“Napakalaking bagay ng kanilang tulong para mapagaan ang epekto ng pandemya sa ating mga kababayan,” she added.

Aside from Non, the other awardees include Lou Sabrina Ongkiko, Kathrina Bianca Macababad, Dr. Glenn Angeles, Dr. Hilda Co-Ong, Dr. Maria Asuncion Silvestre and Roy Maceda.