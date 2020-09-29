Antigen tests, contactless payments: DOT releases staycation guidelines

The Masters bedroom looks out with a view of the East side and western sides of the city from the comforts of the Presidential Suite of the Novotel Hotel Manila, Araneta Center, March 3, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Filipinos of all ages except those with underlying medical conditions are allowed to avail of "staycations," the Department of Tourism said Tuesday.

Government earlier allowed overnight staycations in areas under general community quarantine.

Under the new guidelines, each guest is required to present a negative antigen rapid test result conducted on the same day of check-in. Contactless or cashless payments are also mandatory, the DOT said.

Accommodations must also secure a certificate of authority to operate and follow guidelines of the local government and the departments of trade and industry and health, it added.

“Violators shall suffer appropriate fines and fees, including revocation of DOT accreditation,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.



“Nothing beats restarting the tourism economy. We need to bring back jobs but with health and safety as a priority."

Accommodations will be required to keep a record of their guests that they will submit every 10th of the month to the regional DOT office and local government's tourism office..

Establishments may also resume operations of gyms, swimming pools, restaurants and other food and beverage outlets, except for bars which remain prohibited in GCQ areas.