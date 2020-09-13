'Staycation' puwede na sa GCQ areas, DOT maglalabas ng alituntunin

MAYNILA - Pinapayagan na ang "staycation" sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng general community quarantine sa kabila ng patuloy na banta ng COVID-19, bilang hakbang para mapalakas ang turismo sa bansa, sabi ngayong Linggo ng Department of Tourism (DOT).

Ayon sa DOT, inaprubahan noong Seytmebre 10 ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management (IATF) on Emerging Infectious

Diseases ang rekomendasyon ng ahensiyang payagan na ang staycation. Pero, hindi pa sinabi kung kailan ito maaaring magsimula.

"The DOT will soon issue a Memorandum Circular (MC) on Staycations Under GCQ based on comments and suggestions of the IATF-EID," pahayag ng DOT.

"The MC will have specific regulations on all aspects involved in this activity ranging from maximum allowable number of persons in a guest room to use ancillary services such as restaurants and recreations areas."

Ayon sa ahensya, "a 'staycation' shall involve a minimum overnight stay for leisure purposes in a DOT-accredited Accommodation Enterprise located in proximity with one’s residence."

Ibig sabihin, halimbawa, ang isang residente ng Metro Manila ay maaaring mag-staycation sa loob ng Metro Manila basta't susunod sa requirements ng local government units.