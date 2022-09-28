Tropical Depression Luis. PAGASA photo

MANILA — The low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility developed into Tropical Depression Luis Wednesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA announced.

The LPA developed into a tropical depression at 8 a.m. Wednesday, PAGASA said.

Sighted 1,100 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, Luis is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and up to 70 kph gusts.

It is moving northwestward at 25 kph and expected to leave the Philippine area Thursday morning or early afternoon.

The weather forecaster said Luis is not yet expected to directly affect any part of the country.

"In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon and the Low Pressure Area east of Mindanao will bring rains over the western section of Southern Luzon, Eastern and Western Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao," it said.

"The latest forecast scenario for Luis shows that the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal over any land area in the country is unlikely," the weather bureau added.

Occidental Mindoro and Palawan may face flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon, the weather agency said in its 24-hour bulletin issued 4 a.m. Wednesday.

It also said that Eastern Visayas and Caraga can experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of Luis.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, may be lashed with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms because of the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.

