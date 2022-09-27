PAGASA monitors LPA that may develop into storm

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- State weather bureau PAGASA said it is monitoring a low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility that may develop into a tropical depression.

In its latest advisory, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 1,240 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon.

"This weather disturbance may develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours," the state weather bureau said.

The LPA is not yet expected to directly affect any part of the country.

Meanwhile, the habagat or southwest monsoon continues to affect portions of central and southern Luzon, according to PAGASA.

Occidental Mindoro and Palawan may face flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms.