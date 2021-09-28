Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Senator Panfilo Lacson said Tuesday broadcaster Raffy Tulfo and former agriculture secretary Manny Piñol are among the possible candidates under the Senate slate of the Lacson-Sotto tandem.

Lacson said he and his running mate Senate President Vicente Sotto III are talking with Tulfo.

"May nireresolve pang minor issues, mga concerns niya," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Si (former) secretary Manny Piñol also has intention to run for Senate under our ticket."

Leyte 4th District Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez, meantime, will run for mayor of Ormoc instead of seeking a Senate seat, Lacson said.

"We have a list pero lahat (but all are) tentative," the presidential hopeful said on their Senate slate.