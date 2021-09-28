Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - There is a "very slim" chance that the opposition will field only one presidential candidate in next year's elections, Senator Panfilo Lacson said Tuesday.

Lacson said the politicians Vice President Leni Robredo has talked to--Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso--have already announced their bids for the presidency.

"I cannot see the possibility na matutuloy pa yung 1 unity ticket ng opposition (that the 1 unity ticket of the opposition would push through)," the presidential hopeful told ANC's Headstart.

"It’s possible but very slim yung chance (the chance is very slim). Kung meron mang opening yung door, I think napakasikip na yung daraanang pinto."

(If there's an opening, it would be very slim.)

Lacson said he and Senate President Vicente Sotto III will file their certificates of candidacy on October 6.

"Let’s just wait for October 8 and even November 15, the last day of substitution kung ilan ba talaga ang formally o officially na candidate (to see how many are official candidates)," he said.