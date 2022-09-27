Residents assess damage caused by super typhoon Karding on September 26, 2022, a day after it made landfall in Burdeos, Polillo Islands in Quezon Province. Courtesy of Kevin Morillo

MANILA — The Quezon provincial government on Tuesday placed the Polillo Group of Islands and General Nakar town under a state of calamity due to the effects of super typhoon Karding.

The provincial council unanimously agreed to declare a state of calamity in these areas, which would allow local officials to tap quick response funds for their typhoon response, the Quezon government said on Facebook.



A state of calamity also allows local officials to control the prices of basic goods. Under this declaration, residents can apply for interest-free government loans.

The Quezon government said power was still down in General Nakar's Barangay Umiray and the Polillo Islands composed of Polillo, Patnanungan, Panukulan, Burdeos and Jomalig towns.

The provincial government said Karding also damaged some 5,000 houses in the province and left around P186 million in damage to agriculture, which affected 16,000 farmers and fishermen.

One fatality was reported in the province, added the local government.



The Polillo Islands is among the first areas hit by Karding, which made landfall in Burdeos around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.



Karding, which flooded low-lying communities, killed at least 8 people in Luzon, officials said.

RELATED VIDEO: