Metro Manila seen staying under GCQ until end of October

Bikers avoid obstacles blocking the bike lane in Quezon City on September 23, 2020 amid the general community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila may remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) until the end of October, Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said Sunday, ahead of the meeting of metro mayors Sunday evening when they discuss recommendations for next month.

Olivarez, chairman of the Metro Manila Council, said there's consensus among the capital region's mayors to retain the GCQ level over Metro Manila for another 30 days.

“So para ma-sustain ang ating strategy and procedure, baka i-continue natin ang ating GCQ until the end of October," Olivarez told ABS-CBN News.

(To sustain our strategy and procedure, we may continue to implement GCQ until the end of October.)

Olivarez said the decision from the Metro Manila council will also take into consideration recommendations from the health care sector.

Olivarez added that even as Metro Manila may shift to a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), he said all LGUs should keep monitoring their areas and implement localized lockdowns as needed.

As of posting, 304,226 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Philippines after the Department of Health logged 2,995 new infections on Sunday.

Metro Manila had the most number of new cases at 1,065.