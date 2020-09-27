Philippines' COVID-19 tally hits 304,226 with 5,344 deaths

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 2,995 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 304,226.

The Department of Health also reported 19,630 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 252,510.

This meant that the country has a total of 46,372 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sixty more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 5,344.

The National Capital Region had the most number of new cases at 1,065.

The Philippines has the highest number of total cases in Southeast Asia despite implementing the longest and strictest lockdown in the region.

The government has said that it aims to flatten the COVID-19 curve by end of September, or 7 months after the first infection was reported in the Philippines.

The country’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.