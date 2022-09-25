Signal no. 4 lifted as Karding continues to weaken

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 4 has been lifted as Typhoon Karding continues to weaken, weather bureau PAGASA said early Monday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Karding was sighted over the coastal waters of Santa Cruz, Zambales, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center with 170 kph gusts while moving at 30 kph.

TCWS No. 3 is still in effect in:

Western section of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Bani, Anda, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Mabini, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Agno)

Northern and central portions of Zambales (Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, Santa Cruz)

TCWS No. 2 is raised in:

Rest of Pangasinan

La Union

Southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Tuba, Itogon)

Tarlac

Western portion of Nueva Ecija (Lupao, Science City of Muñoz, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Aliaga, Jaen, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Cabiao, Licab, Quezon, Talugtug, Guimba, Cuyapo, Nampicuan)

Pampanga

Rest of Zambales

Northern portion Bataan (Dinalupihan, City of Balanga, Pilar, Abucay, Samal, Orani, Hermosa, Morong, Bagac)

TCWS No. 1 remains in:

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Benguet

Western portion of Ifugao (Hungduan, Kiangan, Hingyon, Banaue, Lagawe, Lamut, Asipulo, Tinoc)

Western portion of Mountain Province (Sagada, Besao, Tadian, Bauko, Sabangan, Bontoc)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Dipaculao, Baler)

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Rest of Bataan

Metro Manila

Extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar)

Rizal

Western portion of Laguna (Los Baños, City of Calamba, Cabuyao City, City of Santa Rosa, City of Biñan, City of San Pedro)

Western portion of Batangas (Balayan, Calaca, Calatagan, San Luis, Mabini, Bauan, Alitagtag, Santa Teresita, Taal, Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Talisay, Cuenca, Mataasnakahoy, City of Tanauan, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Balete, Lemery, Laurel, Tuy, Lian, Nasugbu)

Cavite

Northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands

"Rapid de-escalation of wind signals remains likely as Karding moves further away from the landmass of Luzon," PAGASA said.

"High waves breaking along the coast of Zambales, Bataan, and Pangasinan may cause flooding or inundation in exposed and low-lying coastal communities."

PAGASA earlier urged residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces to "take action", saying severe flooding was possible due to rains from the tropical cyclone.

It issued a "red" or heavy rainfall warning for Metro Manila, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Rizal on Sunday at 11 p.m.

An orange warning was raised over Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Mauban, Real), Zambales, Bataan, Laguna, Batangas, and Cavite, with threatening floods as its associated hazard.

