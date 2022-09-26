A child walsk past moored boats and damaged structures in tihe seaside community of Barangay Paltic in Dingalan Aurora on September 26, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Rains may still drench parts of Luzon and the Visayas as Typhoon Karding (international name: Noru) moved farther away from the Philippines and slightly intensified on Monday afternoon, the state weather bureau said.

Karding, which swept across Luzon on Sunday, was 425 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan at 4 p.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 170 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

"Occasional to monsoon rains are still possible in the next 24 hours over the western sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas," PAGASA warned in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides "are likely", especially in areas that are susceptible these hazards and those with "significant antecedent rainfall," the weather agency earlier said.

Moving west at 30 kph, Karding is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday night, said PAGASA.

It has lifted all tropical cyclone wind signals.

Intensity and track forecast of typhoon Karding. PAGASA

Karding, the strongest cyclone to hit the country this year, dumped heavy rain and unleashed fierce winds as it barreled across Luzon on Sunday, toppling trees and flooding low-lying communities.

The Philippines is regularly ravaged by storms, with scientists warning they are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

Karding made landfall about 100 kilometers northeast of the densely populated capital Manila, before weakening to a typhoon as it crossed a mountain range, coconut plantations and rice fields.

Nearly 75,000 people were evacuated from their homes before the storm hit, as PAGASA warned heavy rain could cause "serious flooding" in vulnerable areas, trigger landslides and destroy crops.

But on Monday morning there was no sign of the widespread devastation many had feared.

The Philippines -- ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change -- is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

