Ayala Avenue's 'car-free Sundays' extended until end of 2023

Make It Makati/Facebook

MANILA — The "Car-Free Sunday Mornings" initiative on Ayala Avenue in Makati City will be extended until the end of 2023.

The typically busy avenue will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Sunday until December, making it an ideal place for workouts and recreational activities, Make It Makati announced on Facebook.

It said free outdoor yoga, group runs and fun runs would be offered at Ayala Avenue on Sundays. Moovr’s bikes can also be rented for P25 every 15 minutes.

Car-free Sunday mornings were supposed to run only in September and was extended due to high demand.