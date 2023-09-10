Home  >  Life

Makati implements car-free Sunday mornings along Ayala Avenue

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2023 04:22 PM

Car-free Ayala Avenue

Pedestrians and cyclists share the road during the launching of car-free Ayala Avenue in Makati City on Sunday. Ayala Avenue will be closed to motorists on September 3, 10, 17, and 24, as the Makati local government implements its car-free Sunday mornings to raise awareness on the health benefits of walking, as well as to promote cycling as an eco-friendly alternative to motorized transport to reduce pollution. 

