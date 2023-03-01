MANILA -- Cyclists once again gathered along Paseo de Roxas in Makati city Wednesday afternoon as a celebration of sorts after AyalaLand agreed to retain the protected bike lanes along Ayala Avenue.
In a joint statement last February 23, the AyalaLand, Makati Business Club and the Make It Safer Makati movement agreed to maintain the protected bike lanes and to jointly study and implement various street design solutions.
"All parties agreed that it is to everyone's benefit that Ayala Avenue remain a safe, convenient and inclusive transport corridor for all road users, including pedestrians, commuters, cyclists, and motorists" the statement said.
Last February 10, 2023 the Makati Central Estate Association, Inc. announced that starting February 15, the bicycle lanes along the stretch of Ayala Avenue will be converted to sharrows to help improve the traffic in the city.
After a backlash from the cycling community, the move was deferred to a later date.