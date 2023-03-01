Cyclists gather at Paseo de Roxas in Makati City on Wednesday afternoon. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Cyclists once again gathered along Paseo de Roxas in Makati city Wednesday afternoon as a celebration of sorts after AyalaLand agreed to retain the protected bike lanes along Ayala Avenue.

Cyclists once again gathered along Paseo de Roxas in Makati city Wednesday afternoon. They organized another solidarity ride and a celebration of sorts after Ayala land agreed to retain the protected bikes lanes along Ayala Avenue. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/wNu9n7ZCqP — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) March 1, 2023

In a joint statement last February 23, the AyalaLand, Makati Business Club and the Make It Safer Makati movement agreed to maintain the protected bike lanes and to jointly study and implement various street design solutions.

AyalaLand, Makati Business Club, and Make It Safer Makati's joint statement.

"All parties agreed that it is to everyone's benefit that Ayala Avenue remain a safe, convenient and inclusive transport corridor for all road users, including pedestrians, commuters, cyclists, and motorists" the statement said.

Last February 10, 2023 the Makati Central Estate Association, Inc. announced that starting February 15, the bicycle lanes along the stretch of Ayala Avenue will be converted to sharrows to help improve the traffic in the city.

After a backlash from the cycling community, the move was deferred to a later date.