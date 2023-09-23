A worker from a rice dealer in Mega Q-Mart in Cubao, Quezon City, arranges the store's supply of different rice varieties, including "Denorado" rice, which is marked with a P60 price tag on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Saturday said the price control on rice might be reduced as palay harvests begin in the country.

Marcos — who concurrently holds the agriculture portfolio — noted that market forces would be at work due to the new rice harvests, pulling down the cost of the staple Filipino commodity.

"Sa palagay ko, pagpasok ng ani, dahil papasok na, nag-aani na tayo, baka 'yung merkado mismo ang magpababa ng presyo ay puwede naman nating bawasan 'yung mga control na nilagay natin," the President told reporters in a chance interview.

Asked however how rice prices could be reduced without affecting any sector, the President said it was "impossible."

"Kaya yan ang inuuna natin, hindi natin kayang gawin yung gusto nating gawin kung hindi tayo mag-aayos ng ating agrikultura," he said.

The Philippines is expected to harvest 2 million metric tons (MMT) of palay by the end of the month and 3 million MMT in October, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil has said, citing data from the Philippine Rice Information System.

Marcos earlier this week defended his controversial order mandating a price cap on two rice types, saying this would help the public afford the staple commodity despite its soaring cost because of the El Niño.

Executive Order No. 39 mandates a P41 price ceiling for regular milled rice, and P45 for well-milled rice.

Marcos also set the new price range of unmilled prices, supposedly to give Filipino farmers "better income."

Dry - P19 to P23

Wet - P16 to P19



Marcos Jr. on P20/kilo rice: May chance lagi 'yan



