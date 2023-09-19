Farmers in Barangay Sumapang Matanda, Malolos, Bulacan plant seedlings in their farm lots at the start of the second planting season Thursday, September 14, 2023. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday defended his controversial order mandating a price cap on two rice types, saying this would help the public afford the staple commodity despite its soaring cost because of the El Niño.

Marcos said his new directive setting a new price range for buying palay from local farmers would help cushion the impact of his executive order amid their worries.

The President, who concurrently holds the agriculture portfolio, noted that different countries in Asia such as China, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia were already racing to have enough buffer stock before the dry spell, which he said caused a spike in rice prices.

"Lahat bumibili. Kaya sabay-sabay sila bumibili, sumasabay din ang pag-akyat ng bigas kaya kailangan natin lagyan ng price cap," said Marcos in Zamboanga.

"Lagi kong pinapaalala sa lahat ng kasamahan ko, hindi lamang kailangan na may sapat na pagkain. Kailangan may presyo na kayang bilhin ng taongbayan," he added.

In the meantime, he said, government would continue to monitor rice prices and boost rice production.

Farmers must still have a good livelihood, which was why the National Food Authority (NFA) council implemented a price range for buying palay. The agency will also continue beefing up the country's buffer stock.

"Kaya diyan natitiyak natin, titingnan natin habang tumatakbo ang panahon, titingnan natin na papaano na ang magiging pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan para hindi natin masasabi na ginutom na ang mga Pilipino dahil hindi sapat ang bigas," he said.

Marcos earlier this month approved Executive Order No. 39, mandating a P41 price ceiling for regular milled rice, and P45 for well-milled rice.

Marcos also set the new price range of unmilled prices on Monday, supposedly to give Filipino farmers "better income."

• Dry - P19 to P23

• Wet - P16 to P19

Meanwhile, Marcos during the event in Zamboanga City distributed around 1,500 sacks of premium rice to some Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4P) beneficiaries.

The donations came from the 42,180 rice sacks worth P42 million recently seized by the Bureau of Customs in Zamboanga due to suspected smuggling.

Malacañang said Marcos also turned over DA-Philippine Rural Development Project Investment for Rural Enterprises and Agricultural and Fisheries Productivity amounting to P6.72 million and P1.5 million worth of Kadiwa financial grant for a hauling vehicle, among others.

